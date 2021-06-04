By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The body found inside a burned car in Washington County last month has been identified.
Through DNA analysis, the coroner says the remains of 40-year-old Thomas Ringer of Waynesburg were identified.
The burned-out car was found on Maple Road in East Finley Township on May 16 just before 9 p.m.
The cause and manner of death are still pending.