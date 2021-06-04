(CBS Local)- Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. steps back into the ring this weekend for an exhibition match against Youtube star Logan Paul, and Showtime Sports has you covered for all of the action. The card, dubbed “Bragging Rights”, is headlined by the veteran Mayweather and Paul but also features undercard bouts for former NFL star Chad Johnson, super welterweight Jarrett Hurd and light heavyweight Badou Jack.

The rules for the Mayweather vs. Paul fight were announced by the Florida State Athletic Commission on Wednesday, setting the fight at eight rounds of three minutes each. Knockouts are legal and up to the referee’s discretion.

Mayweather vs. Paul rules, per Florida commission: — No judges

— No official winner read

— Knockouts legal

— KO up to ref discretion

— No headgear

— 12 oz. gloves

— Eight 3-minute rounds — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 2, 2021

What: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul exhibition match

When: Sunday, June 6

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

When: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: Pay-per-view on Showtime and streamed through Showtime.com

Is there a chance that Mayweather could actually lose? Will Paul be competitive? The CBSSports.com experts broke down the fight and gave their predictions. For his part, Paul said at the pre-fight press conference that he believes he could get a result against the undefeated boxing legend.

“I think I have to knock him out. Someone’s getting knocked out. Someone’s gonna quit,” Paul said.

Mayweather told the assembled reporters that he’s happy Paul has that belief in himself but reminded them that his 50 other opponents have had that same mindset.

“I’m glad he’s got confidence. I’m glad he believes in himself. Last time I checked, all 50 fighters that I faced, they all said the same thing,” Mayweather said.

Brian Custer, the veteran sportscaster, will host the event and will be joined by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the hosts of Showtime’s late-night Desus & Mero show. The duo will provide their brand of unique commentary throughout the event. On the call ringside will be Mauro Ranallo, who will be joined by Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares. Brendan Schaub of Showtime Sports’ digital series Below The Belt will join the broadcast as a reporter.

Showtime Sports is set to provide coverage of fight week events on multiple platforms with contributions from Schaub, Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat, and Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson of All The Smoke.

Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights is being produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and will take place Sunday, June 6, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.