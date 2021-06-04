Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Ravioli

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Ravioli is quite the chatterbox and usually has a lot to say! She loves being brushed and spending one-on-one quality time with her favorite people. Ravioli is a very friendly cat and gets along nicely with just about everyone she meets! And, she might be open to sharing her home with another feline companion. This sweet and playful gal is ready to find a home of her own – could it be yours?

To find out more about how to adopt Ravioli, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Fiona

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Fiona is sweet and affectionate; however, timid at first. She is housetrained and good with kids and cats.

Fiona is used to living with a dog in her foster home, but needs time to get used to them. A calmer dog is best.

She was a good mom to her babies and will make a great cat for someone!

To find out more about how to adopt Fiona, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

