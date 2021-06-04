By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Apologies to Parrotheads, but Jimmy Buffett won't be coming to town this summer.
Buffett was scheduled to be at the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 15 but rescheduled performances created a conflict with a show in Nashville the next day.
Fans who purchased tickets to the show will be issued refunds.
The first show scheduled for this summer at Star Lake will be when Chicago performs on July 21.