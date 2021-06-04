By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — The body of a missing 58-year-old man in Washington County has been found.
The body of John Rudolph Terrell was found Friday in a vacant lot on O'Hara Street, the Washington County Coroner's Office said in a release. He was reported missing on May 28.
The coroner said it is investigating this as a natural death. No cause of death has been determined.
Police are still investigating.