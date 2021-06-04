CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority has announced they are suspending service on the Library Branch of the T.

The suspension of service will last nearly two weeks and begins on Sunday, running through June 18.

Silver Line riders heading to or from Library Station will have to transfer onto a shuttle bus.

That will serve temporary stops on the Library Line.