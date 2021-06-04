By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority has announced they are suspending service on the Library Branch of the T.
The suspension of service will last nearly two weeks and begins on Sunday, running through June 18.
Silver Line riders heading to or from Library Station will have to transfer onto a shuttle bus.
That will serve temporary stops on the Library Line.