PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, rain chances are on the decline heading into today.

Today’s best rain chance has likely already passed but I will maintain a 20%-30% chance for rain for the rest of this morning and into the afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

High pressure rolls in overnight and this will keep the rain away.

Temperatures are also expected to soar thanks in part to compressional heating.

This morning’s rain is due to a mesoscale low that is moving through. Satellite data shows the rotation from this low’s eastern edge located right on top of Pittsburgh with the western edge over Columbus, Ohio.

Skies are overcast ahead of the low, partly cloudy where the low is, and clear on the low’s western side where a ridge of high pressure is located.

This 1019mb ridge of high pressure will help to push highs up to near 90 degrees.

So I am getting ahead of myself because a lot of small things occur today before the ridge moves in. Satellite imagery shows a trough dropping down from the north with the leading edge located in northwest Ohio. As this drops through we will have another brief chance for an isolated shower or maybe even a weak storm. The trough will be quickly falling apart as the ridge continues to build in from the west.

By tomorrow morning the ridge will be fairly well anchored sending temperatures to near 90 for Saturday and Sunday highs.

Hot and humid weather will stick around over the next week with rain chances along with storm chances back to start the workweek.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.