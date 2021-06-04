By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Latino Affairs Commission hosted a discussion to encourage the Latino community to get vaccinated.
The “Vax Facts” Panel talked about the safety of the vaccine, where to get reliable and accurate information, and how to find a nearby vaccine provider.
Leaders also emphasized information privacy for all Latino communities, no matter immigration status.
“Sometimes providers as just part of their routine may just ask for your ID, but if you don’t have one it’s ok, you don’t have to show any documentation at all you can still get your vaccine,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s acting Physician General.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free to anyone, regardless of immigration status or health insurance.
The “Vax Facts” Panel will hold another conversation next Thursday at noon and this time it will focus on vaccination concerns in the LGBTQ+ community.