By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for parts of Pittsburgh.
The advisory came after a break on a section of an 8-inch water main on McCartney Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This break caused low and no water pressure in portions of Elliott, Westwood and Ridgemont with PWSA water service. The advisory impacted approximately 570 households.
On Friday, the PWSA says two rounds of water quality testing didn’t show any evidence of contamination, meaning the water is safe to drink.