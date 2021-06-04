CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of Brighton Place early on Friday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., officers located a man who had been stabbed twice with a type of sword during an alleged landlord/tenant dispute.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of aggravated assault as well as a simple assault charge.