By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of Brighton Place early on Friday morning.
Just before 4:00 a.m., officers located a man who had been stabbed twice with a type of sword during an alleged landlord/tenant dispute.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
A suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of aggravated assault as well as a simple assault charge.