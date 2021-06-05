By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just in time for the hot weather, relief arrives in the opening of the pools in the Allegheny County Parks.
North Park Pool and the wave pools at South Park, Boyce Park and Settlers Cabin all opened today and will be open again tomorrow.
They will be closed this week but then open for the rest of the summer next Saturday.
And the county is still looking for more lifeguards.