PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March will begin on Saturday in Pittsburgh at 12:00 p.m.

The march will start at the City-County Building.

After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is something leaders have been wanting to bring back.,

This will be first Pride event in Pittsburgh that will be a collaboration between multiple LGBTQ+ organizations from across our area.

Like many other things, there will be a mix of in-person and online activities.

If you’re looking for the parade route, the march will start on Grant Street at the City-County Building, make a left turn onto Sixth Avenue, continue down the Andy Warhol Bridge, and come to an end at Allegheny Commons Park West.

Organizers say to bring your signs, music, flags, and face masks.

There will be food trucks and music performances, all lasting through 6:00 p.m. today.

The events will continue on Sunday, with different local and national performances.

For anyone showing up in person, organizers ask that you bring a mask.

More details about all this weekend’s events and how to register can be found here.