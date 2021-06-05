By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange Air Quality alert has been issued for Pittsburgh and its surrounding counties.READ MORE: Florida Toll Roads Now Accepting E-ZPass Transponders
Sensitive groups like children, elderly, and those with asthma should limit strenuous activity outdoors.
It’s going to be a hot Saturday, with sunny skies and warm conditions this weekend.
We will be in the upper 80’s today and will get close to 90 degrees tomorrow.
Enjoy the weekend, because the rest of the week will have rain and storms chances every day.READ MORE: Two Former Washington Co. Residents Reportedly Negotiating Plea Deals For Role In Capitol Riots
They will be scattered in the afternoons Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
There is a better chance for all day rain and storms on Thursday.
There should then be more dry time Friday.
It remains warm all week with temperatures in the mid-to-lower 80’s.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March Set To Take Place Downtown
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.