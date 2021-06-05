CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange Air Quality alert has been issued for Pittsburgh and its surrounding counties.

Sensitive groups like children, elderly, and those with asthma should limit strenuous activity outdoors.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It’s going to be a hot Saturday, with sunny skies and warm conditions this weekend.

We will be in the upper 80’s today and will get close to 90 degrees tomorrow.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Enjoy the weekend, because the rest of the week will have rain and storms chances every day.

They will be scattered in the afternoons Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

There is a better chance for all day rain and storms on Thursday.

There should then be more dry time Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It remains warm all week with temperatures in the mid-to-lower 80’s.

