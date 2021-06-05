By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority says its Silver Line Library route will be out of service for the rest of the day.READ MORE: Washington And Jefferson College Adopts COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students
According to Port Authority, an outage involving an overhead power line happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Park.READ MORE: Leslie Rossi, Creator Of Westmoreland Co. 'Trump House' To Be Sworn Into Pa. House Of Representatives
There will be shuttle buses running between the Washington Junction and Library stations.
Port Authority says the outage is not affecting the Blue or Red lines.MORE NEWS: W. Va. Senator Joe Manchin Won't Support President Biden's Election Reform Bill
As it happens, Port Authority was planning on starting work on the Library branch of the light rail service, so the Silver Line will not be operational again until Saturday, June 19.