By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — For nearly a hundred years, it's one of the only races that depends entirely on gravity.
Today, the cars were rolling in Ambridge for the regional finals of the Western Pennsylvania Soap Box Derby.
While the cars have come a long way since their humble beginnings in the 1930s, the goal is still the same.
"You need to get kids out of the house and do something," said Tim Cassidy, Director of the Western Pennsylvania Soap Box Derby. "I mean, watch the kids. Everyone's getting along, they're having a good time. And it's a phone or computer. I think it's very important for them."
The winners from each of the two divisions today will head to Akron in July to face off against the best in the world.