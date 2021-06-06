By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAYS (KDKA) — Today was a big day for a juvenile bald eagle at the Hays Bald Eagle Nest.READ MORE: Washington And Jefferson College Adopts COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students
The juvenile bird had its first moment of fledging around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Two young eagles were branching, but the one knocked the other off the tree branch when moving.
The juvenile eagle that was not knocked off was able to spread its wings and flew to another branch, effectively resulting in a fledge.READ MORE: Leslie Rossi, Creator Of Westmoreland Co. 'Trump House' To Be Sworn Into Pa. House Of Representatives
This step is significant in bald eagles’ development and typically happens when they are 10 to 12 weeks old.
The two juveniles involved are 74 and 75 days old.
You can watch the video of it here.MORE NEWS: W. Va. Senator Joe Manchin Won't Support President Biden's Election Reform Bill