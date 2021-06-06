By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials are advising motorists to stay away from a road in Jefferson Hills after a “large sinkhole” opened up on the side of the road.
N. Lewis Run Road is currently closed from Southwestern Nursing Center to the Annhurst Apartments.
Jefferson Hills: 500 block of N Lewis Run Rd – Police on scene of large sinkhole on the side of the road on N. Lewis Run Rd. N. Lewis Run Rd will be closed from the entrance of the Southwestern Nursing Center to the entrance of the Annhurst Apartments until further notice.
The county has no timeline on when the road will reopen to traffic.