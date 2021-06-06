CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials are advising motorists to stay away from a road in Jefferson Hills after a “large sinkhole” opened up on the side of the road.

N. Lewis Run Road is currently closed from Southwestern Nursing Center to the Annhurst Apartments.

The county has no timeline on when the road will reopen to traffic.