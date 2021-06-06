CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A county official said the search was for nominating petitions for a candidate in a recent primary election.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A county official says state police executed a search warrant at a western Pennsylvania county election office.

Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin told The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat that the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office “cooperated 100 percent” and provided the records requested Thursday.

Barbin said the search was for nominating petitions for a candidate in a recent primary election.

He added that the search was not necessarily targeted toward the candidate.

A message seeking additional information was left with the state police.

