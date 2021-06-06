JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A county official says state police executed a search warrant at a western Pennsylvania county election office.
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin told The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat that the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office “cooperated 100 percent” and provided the records requested Thursday.
Barbin said the search was for nominating petitions for a candidate in a recent primary election.
He added that the search was not necessarily targeted toward the candidate.
A message seeking additional information was left with the state police.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)