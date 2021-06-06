By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange Air Quality alert remains in effect for Pittsburgh and its surrounding counties.
Sensitive groups like children, elderly, and those with asthma should limit strenuous activity outdoors.
It’s going to be a hot day in Western Pennsvylania on Sunday!
Sunny skies will be prevalent and temperatures will be warm again, near 90 degrees.
Clouds start to increase this evening and tonight.
This week will have rain chances and storms chances every day.
They will be spotty in the afternoons Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
There is a better chance for all day rain and storms Thursday.
There should then be more dry time Friday and Saturday.
It remains warm all week with temperatures in the mid-to-lower 80's.
