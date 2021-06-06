By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania Game Warden in Beaver County recently was able to add performing a water rescue to his resume — but maybe not in the same way you might expect to hear.
Matt Kramer, a Game Warden with the Pa. Game Commission saved the day when several young ducklings got stuck inside a drain pipe in a pond.
Kramer climbed into the waist-deep water, helping rescue the ducklings one a time with a soup ladle, until all 7 were rescued.
The mother of the ducklings came out of the weeds after the rescued and safely took them down to a creek away from the pond.
Way to go, Warden Kramer!