By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON/BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Wreaths Across America is bringing its Mobile Education Exhibit to 15 cities in the state beginning on Sunday.

Wreaths Across America says the exhibit is to help honor veterans by educating about past and current war conflicts, the experiences of servicemen and servicewomen and will include a “Welcome Home” station for Vietnam veterans.

The massive mobile exhibit made its first stop in our area on Sunday to honor the men and women who have served.

Wreaths Across America brought its mobile museum to Washington County as part of its tour across the country.

The exhibit will be making stops in the following cities in our region:

Roaring Spring, Pa. – Tuesday, June 8

Place: Smith Transportation

Time: N/A

Butler, Pa. – Monday, June 21

Place: American Legion Post 778, 150 Legion Memorial Lane

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Veterans, active-duty military and their families are encouraged to visit the exhibit. Local community members are also invited.

The events will be held with social distancing and other sanitation measures and COVID-19 precautions in place.