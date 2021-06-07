CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The building has been declared an unsafe structure that is unfit For human occupancy, unless the proper repairs are made.By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An iconic building that is part of Pittsburgh’s historic skyline has received some bad news. The Gulf Tower has been condemned.

The City’s Office of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections posted the news on the front of the building along Grant Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Back on May 19, dozens of firefighters arrived at the Grant Street Building.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the top of the tower.

Fire officials say this was happening because a ventilation shaft forced the smoke out, which is part of the building’s design.

The fire was contained to the basement, but it did knock out power to half of the building.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

Last week, investigators released their findings and determined that a failure of the electrical system was to blame for the blaze.

That system is not part of Duquesne Light’s infrastructure.

The 89-year-old building has been deemed an unfit structure and unfit for occupancy, unless repairs are made.

It’s unclear what the future plans for the building may involve.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.