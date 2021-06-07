By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A video of a local high school graduate walking at high school graduation several years after being paralyzed by a football injury is going viral.

Three years ago, Hayden Hamilton was left paralyzed from the neck down, suffering a spinal injury while attempting to make a tackle while playing football for the Laurel Spartans.

Fast forward to earlier this week, and Hamilton, with the help of leg braces and a walker, with his therapist by his side, walked across the football field to receive his diploma at graduation.

Go ahead and try to keep a dry eye through this. In 2018, Laurel High School’s Hayden Hamilton was paralyzed from the neck down after a hit in a high school football game. Tonight HE WALKED!!!! To get his diploma at graduation – and then got a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/pRczqXJUbK — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) June 5, 2021

Hamilton’s walking across the field was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.

“That felt better than any touchdown I ever scored,” Hayden told the Post-Gazette’s Mike White.

Former Steelers player Ryan Shazier, whose football career was cut short due to a spinal injury of his own, was among those to chime in with words of praise for Hamilton.

Hayden this is amazing man I’m so proud of you. https://t.co/6apx87niFv — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) June 5, 2021

Hamilton told the Post-Gazette that he just wanted to be able to walk off of the field because he didn’t get the chance to do that on the night he was injured.