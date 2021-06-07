CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Michael Grady and Alex Miklasevich have been selected to be on the US Olympic Rowing Team.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Olympics, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local athletes are heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games!

Michael Grady and Alex Miklasevich, both from Pittsburgh, have been selected to be on the US Olympic Rowing Team.

Grady will compete on the men’s four team.

Miklasevich will be on the men’s eight team.