By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local athletes are heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games!
Michael Grady and Alex Miklasevich, both from Pittsburgh, have been selected to be on the US Olympic Rowing Team.
Grady will compete on the men's four team.
Miklasevich will be on the men’s eight team.