By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank says it saw a record number of food stamp applications in April.
The food bank says 477 people within its 11-county service area applied for what’s now known as SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"Families in southwestern Pennsylvania have been so resilient throughout the pandemic. Many people who were struggling to pay their bills didn't even know they qualified for SNAP," said Chris West, the food bank's director of Life Stabilization, in a news release.
West, crediting the call center added last April, says the food bank has made a “drastic effort” to let people know that there’s help.
The food bank says while it saw an increase in applications in April, the rest of the state saw a 0.21% decrease.
You can visit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s website or call 412-460-3663 to sign up for SNAP.