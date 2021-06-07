PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood Monday evening.
Pittsburgh Police are responding to Broad Street in Garfield. Detectives are on the front porch of a duplex in the 53-hundred block after receiving a call for a woman not breathing. When they arrived- medics noticed the woman also had a gunshot wound @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/G2h2NITr1o
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) June 7, 2021
When first responders arrived, they found the woman also had a gunshot wound, and that’s when Pittsburgh Police were called.
It happened near the intersection of Aiken. There’s yellow crime scene tape set up around the scene and investigators have been going in and out of the house. Crime scene and forensics units were seen outside.
