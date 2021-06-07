CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Pam Surano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood Monday evening.

Pittsburgh paramedics initially responded in the 5300 block of Broad Street for a report of a woman not breathing. That call came in to dispatch about 5:15.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman also had a gunshot wound, and that’s when Pittsburgh Police were called.

It happened near the intersection of Aiken. There’s yellow crime scene tape set up around the scene and investigators have been going in and out of the house. Crime scene and forensics units were seen outside.

Many neighbors are out on their front porches asking one another if they knew anything about happened.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.