PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though there were some folks last week that were guaranteeing highs into the 90s today and tomorrow, highs today will be in just the mid-80s.

I have kept today’s high the same as what I had on Friday morning, coming in at 84 degrees.

More clouds, higher humidity, and rain chances should all help to keep temperatures into the mid-to-lower 80s.

Satellite and radar imagery shows cloud cover increasing overnight as a mid-level low pushing north through parts of Illinois and Indiana this morning.

The massive cloud deck associated with this system extends from central Pennsylvania all the way over to Iowa and Missouri.

Local radar shows some light showers mainly south of I-70 in Somerset, Bedford, Greene and even Washington County.

These showers are drifting to the northeast.

There are also some light rain showers in Ohio with heavier rain moving through Indiana and Illinois.

The moisture tongue is being pushed to the north due to an upper low Centered over Oklahoma City.

Storms and flood warnings have been posted for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas.

This set-up is expected to hang with us for much of the week, keeping our weather locally in what can only be described as ‘unsettled.’

This means plenty of clouds around and an overall low rain chance. We will be on the hot side, with highs around ten degrees warmer than average for this time of the year today.

For the week, highs are expected to remain between five to ten degrees warmer than today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.