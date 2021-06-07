By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The ‘For The People Act’ aimed at expanding voting rights across the United States has hit a major obstacle.

In an op-ed on Sunday, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says he will oppose the bill.

Already lacking confidence that they’ll get the 60 votes required to pass the bill, Senate Democrats had already pushed for abolishing the filibuster to get the bill passed.

Senator Manchin says he won’t support either the bill itself or getting rid of the filibuster.

“I think it’s the wrong piece of legislation to bring our country together and unite our country,” Manchin said.

“And I’m not supporting that because I think it would divide us further. I don’t want to be in a country that’s divided any further than I’m in right now,” Manchin went on to say.

Manchin did say there is a piece of legislation he’s willing to support in place of the ‘For The People Act.’

He suggests Senate leadership update and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.