By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a $3 million-winning MONOPOLY™ 100X Scratch-Off ticket was sold in Westmoreland County.
The lottery says that the ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle located at 117 S. Walnut Street in Ligonier.
This is the top prize in MONOPOLY 100X.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winner should sign the back of their ticket and immediately call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to claim their prize.
Scratch-Off prizes are only valid for a single year from the game’s end-sale date which can be found on the lottery’s website.