HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Summer break is just getting started, but one Westmoreland County school district is asking parents to make a choice when it comes to what kind of learning instruction they want their kids to get come fall.

Hempfield Area Schools say it’s giving parents and students three options.

The district says students can come back to the classroom if they want to or do online learning, but the hybrid model will not be an option once the school bell rings next school year.

Hempfield Area School Superintendent Dr. Tammy Wolicki tells KDKA many students will have three options when it comes to going back to school. The first is traditional in-class instruction. The second option is something called the Hempfield Area Cyber Academy. The third option is the Edgenuity program for grades 6-12, which is also online.

Whatever the choice, Dr. Wolicki says parents and students aren’t locked into their choice saying, “We’re asking parents to, when they sign up, to make a commitment. I believe the period of time is a semester, at the end of the semester if a parent wants a change for that child, we can honor it at that time.”

Dr. Wolick says whatever decision parents make, let the district know sooner rather than later as it will help in determining the class size and staffing.

Cyber enrollment can be found here and here.