PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania has launched its new system to file claims for unemployment, and there are some new features and requirements you can expect to face if you’re using the new program.

The changes to this system have been needed for some time.

The old system had been in place for around four decades, and its flaws were exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Labor & Industry says this new system should be faster.

It’s also expected to reduce the need for Unemployment Compensation customer service, because claimants will have access to more information and self-serve options.

Claims for the week of May 30 can be filed through the new system.

One change to how claims are filed — they’re now filed weekly instead of bi-weekly.

Benefits that will carry to the new system include:

Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Extended Benefits

Shared Work Or Short Time Compensation

Trade Readjustment Allowances

If you’ve filed in the past, your Keystone ID will carry over to the new system as well.

A new rule that has been put in place will ask claimants if they are searching for work.

For more information and to file a claim, click here.

A press conference is scheduled for later this afternoon with more updates on the changes and the implementation of the new system.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story in our later newscasts.