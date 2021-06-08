By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even as businesses open up and more jobs become available, there is still a need for food in our neighborhoods.
On Monday, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank got a boost in order to help giving.
Pennsylvania American Water donated $25,000 to the non-profit.
Officials say this will help reach those individuals who don’t always go to a traditional food pantry.
“It’s a tremendous help. There’s so many families we are serving right now, especially this summer with the increase in gas prices and food costs, said Lisa Scales, President of the Great Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
“So having this support at this time of year when kids are out of school, grocery prices are going up, gasoline, this will go so far in helping the families we serve,” Scales went on to say.
The funds will also help support the construction of a new community pantry at the Food Bank’s headquarters in Duquesne.