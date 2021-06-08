By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The four Peregrine falcon chicks that hatched atop Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning this spring have fledged.

According to the National Aviary, the fledging process brings the young birds one step closer to adulthood.

Catch the newly fledged falcons on visits back to the nest on the National Aviary’s Nest Cam: https://t.co/HcFndlVhMq pic.twitter.com/yqi3ehkpoY — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) June 8, 2021

All four first spread their wings over the weekend, and now their parents are helping them to perfect their flying skills and teaching them to hunt. During that process, they will stay close to their nest.

This is the first fledging of chicks for falcon parents, Morela and Ecco.

The first egg was laid back on March 17.

The public can watch the Cathedral of Learning Peregrine Falcon Cam by clicking this link.