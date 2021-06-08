By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Suspected human remains were found in the basement of a building in Tarentum that's being renovated, the Trib reports.
According to the Trib, a contractor who had been digging in the basement of the building on East Fifth Avenue found bones, including what appears to be part of hip and shoulder bones and a leg bone.
The building's owner told the Trib that the remains were found near a wall against a neighboring building that used to be a funeral home.
The Trib reports the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office now has the remains.