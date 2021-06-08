By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – UPMC will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg this weekend.
UPMC St. Margaret is partnering with Roots of Faith and the Pittsburgh Community Vaccine Collaborative, which is a group of UPMC physicians, researchers and community members.
The goal of the clinic is to vaccinate community members close to where they live. It’ll take place at Roots of Faith on Main Street on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, with second doses scheduled for July 10.
The clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine, which is recommended for people 12 and older.
While appointments aren’t required, they are encouraged. You can schedule an appointment by calling 833-653-0518 and asking for the Roots of Faith clinic.