By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Several children were sickened after swimming at a Butler County community pool on Memorial Day.
Adams Ridge says eight children who swam in the pool last Monday have experienced gastrointestinal cramping and diarrhea and two of them tested positive for C. diff and E. coli.
According to Adams Ridge, a bacteria test is performed every week throughout the summer at the pool and is reviewed by a lab. Adams Ridge says results from last Thursday’s test showed no traces of bacteria in the water.
After performing an inspection Tuesday, Adams Ridge says the Health Department and a pool maintenance company took samples of water to be tested. The results will take up to 72 hours.
In the meantime, the pool is closed through June 10.