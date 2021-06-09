By: KDKA-TV News Staff
The Allegheny County Health Department is fining U.S. Steel for air pollution and permit violations at the Clairton Coke Works.
The Health Department announced on Wednesday that it issued $201,500 worth of stipulated penalties against U.S. Steel.
The Health Department says the Article XXI Air Pollution Control violations and permit violations happened during the first quarter of 2021 and are the latest in a string of problems at the Clairton Coke Works.
Like the Health Department and U.S. Steel have agreed, 90% of that money will be paid to a trust for impacted communities while the remaining amount will be paid to the Clean Air Fund.