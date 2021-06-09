By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – The annual audit done by the Washington County Controller found numerous issues in the Register Of Wills Office.
The issues included recordkeeping, internal controls over bank accounts, and untimely payments to the state or county.
County commissioners have stressed that there were no allegations of wrongdoing or misappropriation of funds.
Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan said the issues need to be fixed.
"The findings that the controller found were numerous," Vaughan said. "It's unusual to have findings in an audit. Usually, you'll have observations but findings mean that there's something that needs to be corrected."
Vaughan attributed the issues to turnover in the office.