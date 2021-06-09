CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Jeter has also been questioned in the death of his former girlfriend, Rachel DelTondo.
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Opening statements will be held Thursday morning at the Beaver County Courthouse in the trial of Sheldon Jeter, following the completion of jury selection.

Twelve jurors and four alternates have now been seated to hear the case.

Jeter is charged in the shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh, in Aliquippa in May of 2020.

Pugh was found dead in the street in the spring of last year. Investigators say they have surveillance video of Jeter’s car pulling away from the scene. They say they later found what they believe to be the murder weapon under Jeter’s bed.

Earlier this week, Jeter’s attorney, Michael Santicola, said, “It’s going to a difficult case, there’s no doubt. Going to be a lot of witnesses. A lot of emotion. There’s a lot of evidence we have to challenge.”

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Evidence against him in that case was presented to a grand jury; however, Jeter has not been charged in her death.

Santicola maintains there is no connection between the two murders and maintains Jeter’s innocence in both.

“I do not think there is any relationship between this case and that other case whatsoever, other than the fact that Sheldon Jeter is involved in one and there’s multiple people involved in the other,” said Santicola.

Stay with KDKA for continuing coverage of the Sheldon Jeter trial.