NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – As temperatures rise, tensions flare at a local high rise.

Tenants of the General Braddock Tower in North Braddock told KDKA the air conditioning has been broken for months and they are feeling ignored by management.

They came to us for answers.

Anthony Lemon, a resident, told our crews, “we are still sustaining massive heat. Last night, my unit, inside my unit, it was 93 degrees, it’s 91 now inside my unit. It’s cooler to come outside. I have seen five people who I know personally get carted out of here because of heat exhaustion and heat strokes.”

Other tenants also said they can’t relax, sleep or use certain kitchen appliances because of the heat.

“I’m not using the stove or doing anything other than the microwave because if I try to cook anything it gets even hotter in there and there’s just no way to dissipate the heat,” said Jeffery Ward, another resident.

KDKA reached out to the Allegheny County Housing Authority, which owns the property.

A representative released this statement:

"The GBT chiller system was replaced six years ago during a building modernization. ACHA started having problems with the system this year, only to find a leak in the system causing internal damages to the compressors and chiller barrel. We ordered a new chiller system eight weeks ago totaling $200,000.00. The contractor has the new chiller set in place and complete. The final steps, starting today and tomorrow, are to flush, filter, and chemically treat the water system before starting the new chiller."

The ACHD said residents should have their air conditioning back up and running tomorrow or Thursday.