By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – Castle Shannon Police and Allegheny County Police are investigating the robbery of a 7-Eleven/Marathon Station on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard.
According to Castle Shannon Police, a Black male wearing a mask and a dark hoodie walked into the store with a gun and took money from people in the store, the cash register, and ordered everyone into the back room.
He then fled the scene on foot.
Castle Shannon Police and other agencies searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.
