PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Spanish cuisine all through the month of June!
Spanish Cheese Board
Ingredients:
- ½ cup marinated mixed olives
- ½ cup large green Spanish olives
- ½ cup Spiced Marcona Almonds, recipe follows
- 1 soft Spanish cheese
- 1 wedge Manchego cheese
- 4 ounces sliced Jamon Serrano
- 1 wedge Spanish blue cheese
- 1/4 cup quince paste or honey (or both)
- Assorted crackers, for serving
- 3 cups Marcona almonds
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
Directions:
On a large serving board, arrange both varieties of the olives and almonds next to the soft cheese, the Jamon next to the mild cheese, and the quince paste next to the blue cheese. Serve with crackers on the side.
Spiced Marcona Almonds:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the almonds, olive oil, paprika, rosemary and salt on a rimmed baking sheet and toss until evenly combined. Bake until lightly browned and fragrant, tossing halfway through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the almonds to a bowl and let cool completely. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
White Wine Sangria
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle white wine (Spanish table wine)
- 3 ounces brandy
- 2 ounces triple sec
- 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 cup fresh pineapple juice
- 2 ounces simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water brought to a boil for 2 minutes in a small saucepan) and cooled (leftover syrup can be stored in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for 1 month)
- 3 ounces peach nectar
- Fresh peaches, oranges, and apples sliced
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a pitcher and stir to mix. Refrigerate at least 8 hours or up to 48 hours. Serve over ice.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings