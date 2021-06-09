By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 39 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 32 are confirmed and seven are probable cases.

There have been 7,218 total hospitalizations and 101,561 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,958.

Of the three most-recently reported deaths, one patient was in the 50-64 age group and the other two were in the 65+ age group.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for June 9, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 39 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 32 are confirmed & 7 are probable. Additional info on testing is available on the county’s dashboard. pic.twitter.com/7Z7F0QKwfU — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 9, 2021

