By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State Representative Tony DeLuca, a Democrat representing Allegheny County, is planning to introduce legislation that would add a minimum wage increase ballot question in the next general election.

“Every state surrounding Pennsylvania has raised their minimum wage,” Rep. DeLuca said. “Even Florida recently raised its minimum wage when the state put the question before its voters. If we want to continue attracting people to Pennsylvania, we need to make sure we are competitive with other states – and that includes making sure that our minimum wage is competitive.”

The legislation would add a question to the ballot that would ask Pennsylvanians if they would like to see the minimum wage in Pennsylvania increased.

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been at $7.25 an hour and has not been raised in over a decade.

According to DeLuca, the results of the referendum would be nonbinding, which would address the concerns over constitutionality.

“The minimum wage impacts every Pennsylvanian,” DeLuca said. “The results of this referendum will be invaluable to policymakers.”

DeLuca will introduce the legislation next week.