By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner is on the scene of an apartment fire in New Kensington.READ MORE: Feds: Pa. Man Posed As Donald Trump's Family To Dupe People Into Donating To Phony Political Organization
Officials say the fire happened in the 1300 block of Kenneth Avenue. The call came in around 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday.READ MORE: Pennsylvania's New Unemployment Compensation System Brings New Problems
KDKA’s Jessica Guay reports there are six apartments inside the building.MORE NEWS: Shoppers Experience Sticker Shock At The Grocery Store
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.