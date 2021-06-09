By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Beginning today, leaders in the Pennsylvania State System Of Higher Education will hold virtual public hearings regarding their plan to combine several universities.
They are holding these hearings to give the public the chance to comment on the plan with any concerns they may have.
There are two meetings for the “West Plan” which includes California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion, and Edinboro.
The virtual public hearings will take place at 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
To learn more or attend the sessions, you can visit this link.