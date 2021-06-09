By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The magazine that once called Pittsburgh America's most livable city now ranks the Steel City at No. 3.
The Economist Intelligence Unit is out with its new rankings of the most livable cities.
Pittsburgh was tops in the U.S. in 2005, 2009 and 2011, but now the city is a couple of spots back.
Pittsburgh ranked highly in the categories of education, culture and health care systems.
No. 1 in the U.S. was Honolulu, followed by Atlanta at No. 2. Auckland, New Zealand was named the most liveable city in the world.