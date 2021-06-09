PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, rain showers are showing up on the radar already this morning.

While I cannot rule out a storm or two, at this point (5:00 a.m. hour) I am not seeing any storms.

That doesn’t mean you don’t have to be weather aware as downpours are the biggest concern with these storms. We could also see some gusty winds too.

The set-up for today is similar to yesterday with a broad area of low pressure slowly moving our way. The upper low is now centered over central Kentucky and is slowly tracking to the east northeast. This system is bringing light but steady rain to parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

No severe weather is currently occurring in any of these states as of 5:00 a.m., once again.

The system is also causing rain and storms on its southern edge, with flood advisories issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

High temperatures today will likely peak in the low 80s. I am forecasting a high of 81 in Pittsburgh today.

Yesterday’s high hit 84 degrees in Pittsburgh.

As low pressure edges closer today and tomorrow highs will likely tick down. We may not even get up to 80 degrees on Friday as the upper low nears and passes us by.

I have kept rain chances in the scattered range on Friday, down from the widespread rain forecast for Thursday.

I have a feeling that I am going to bump us up to widespread rain on Friday.

This will all be dependent on the exact track of the upper low.

I also have highs near 80 degrees with lows in the mid-60s through the weekend due to the upper lows track.

