By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stage AE continues to add shows to its lineup after the venue was empty for more than a year.
Stage AE, which announced earlier this month that it'll open in August, has recently added several acts.
New additions include artists like Pixies, The Front Bottoms and Chvrches.
You can see all the shows scheduled here.