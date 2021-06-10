ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The coal-fired power plant in Cheswick is closing this September following more than 50 years of operation.
The owner of this plant, Houston-based GenOn, said it can no longer compete financially, especially with new and demanding environmental regulations.
The towering plant has often been cited as one of the top 10 polluters in Allegheny County. The plant has faced several lawsuits, including for allegations that they dumped hot water in the Allegheny River and turned off their pollution controls.
The Sierra Club is one of the parties that sued.
"This announcement is going to benefit everyone in the region who breathes the air, especially people with respiratory problems," said Tom Schuster of the Sierra Club. "It was a major reason why the county and the region have struggled to meet federal air quality standards over the years."
The plant closure will mean the loss of about 50 jobs. It is one of several coal-burning plants across the country that are shutting down.